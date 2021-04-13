Stafford deputies arrest man who fired a gun in a domestic dispute

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Stafford man who fired a gun inside his home during a domestic dispute.

Deputies responded to a call at 7:09 p.m. on April 11 on Green Acre Drive. The victim told deputies the suspect, Anthony Mammarella, 38, of Stafford, had fled the scene.

Mammarella’s vehicle was spotted, and a traffic stop was initiated. Deputies noticed Mammarella had alcohol on his breath and conducted field sobriety tests while the domestic incident was being investigated.

Deputies found that Mammarella assaulted the victim and fired multiple shots from inside the home while the victim was holding a young child.

Mammarella has been charged with two counts of felony assault, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, child endangerment, reckless handling of a firearm, assault, driving under the influence, obstruction of justice, and refusal of a blood alcohol test.

Mammarella is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.