Stafford father indicted for felony homicide after 3-year-old son drowns in pool

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been indicted and arrested after the drowning death of his three-year-old son.

On September 16, 2021 at 1:19 p.m., deputies and detectives of SCSO responded to a home on Fleetwood Farm Road for the report of a drowning.

The investigation revealed a three-month-old child had drowned in an above-ground pool in his backyard while under the care of his father, Daniel Neely, according to police.

Evidence was presented to a grand jury and indictments for felony homicide, abuse and neglect of a child were issued. Neely was arrested Thursday and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.