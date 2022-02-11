Stafford father indicted for felony homicide after 3-year-old son drowns in pool

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of Daniel Neely provided by Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been indicted and arrested after the drowning death of his three-year-old son.

On September 16, 2021 at 1:19 p.m., deputies and detectives of SCSO responded to a home on Fleetwood Farm Road for the report of a drowning.

The investigation revealed a three-year-old child had drowned in an above-ground pool in his backyard while under the care of his father, Daniel Neely, according to police.

Evidence was presented to a grand jury and indictments for felony homicide, abuse and neglect of a child were issued. Neely was arrested Thursday and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Daniel Neely

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events