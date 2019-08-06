Stafford man arrested after deputy finds him peeing on mailbox

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A man was charged with public intoxication Monday after deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they saw him urinating on a mailbox and a sign.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the man “took off running” when asked about the incident by authorities.

The incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. on August 5 after a deputy responded to reports of a suspicious individual in the area of Regency Drive. There, the deputy observed a man urinating on a mailbox and a sign.

The suspect walking along the roadway but repeatedly denied the deputy’s commands to stop and speak with her. The suspect eventually stopped in the middle of a crosswalk and refused to move when the deputy asked him to come to the sidewalk to speak with her.

The deputy eventually moved the suspect to the sidewalk and ‘immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.’ The suspect’s eyes were also reportedly bloodshot and glassy and his speech was slurred.

When questioned about urinating on the mailbox, the suspect — who has been identified as 47-year-old Keith Ball of Stafford County — he took off running on Parkway Boulevard. The deputy followed Ball and quickly apprehended him.

Ball was reportedly belligerent and yelled at deputies while en route to the Magistrate’s Office.

He was booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for public intoxication and obstruction of justice. He also received a summons for pedestrian in the roadway.