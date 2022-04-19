STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford man was arrested Friday night by Stafford County sheriffs for his third DUI offense.

On the night of April 15, sheriffs were alerted to an intoxicated driver by a witness at Jay’s Sports Lounge located at 2866 Patriot Highway. The witness did not believe the suspect should have been driving.

The suspect was reported to be driving a black Mercedes-Benz.

Around 8 p.m., officers located the vehicle and the driver, Gregory Sanders, 53, at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Garrisonville and Mine Roads.

Sanders had parked his vehicle in a handicap space, despite not having a placard, and was concealing a brass knuckles in his pocket.

It was discovered that Sanders had forfeited his license and did not have the required ignition interlock installed in his car — a product of his two previous DUI offenses.

Sanders was charged with DUI third offense in five to ten years, driving after forfeiture of

license, concealed weapon, no ignition interlock and the handicap spot violation.

He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind drivers to “Drive sober or get pulled over.”