Stafford man arrested in connection with Fredericksburg shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Fredericksburg have arrested a Stafford man who fired a gun during a fight early Sunday morning.

John Bromley, 25, of Stafford was taken into custody and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by felon and two counts of willfully discharging a firearm in a public place. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Officers responded to calls of a fight at the 500 block of Sophia Street. Police encountered Bromley in a nearby parking lot and was seen discharging a firearm. The officer fired a single shot in response. Nobody was injured.

The officer is on administrative leave pending an investigation. No arrests have been made in connection to the fight.

