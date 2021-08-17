Stafford man caught doing donuts arrested on 4th DUI charge

William Scott III, 41, of Stafford. was charged with driving under the influence, fourth offense within 10 years, two counts of providing false identification to law enforcement, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license. He was also served three outstanding warrants. (Photos: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man who is now facing his fourth DUI charge.

Sergeant R.K. Pinkard and Deputy R.M. Connelly were called to the Towne Center at Aquia at 5:36 p.m. on Aug. 16, for a report of a truck doing donuts in a parking lot.

When law enforcement arrived, they pulled up to the vehicle doing donuts. When the driver stopped, he provided Sergeant Pinkard with his identification. However, this ended up being false. When Deputy Connelly spoke to the driver and tried to get his real identity, the driver gave another false identification.

The sheriff’s office said when deputies asked him again, the man finally identified himself as William Scott III, 41, of Stafford. Deputies learned Scott was wanted in both Stafford in Cumberland County, and that his license had been revoked for a DUI offense.





He smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, so Deputy Connelly administered field sobriety tests and arrested Scott, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Scott was charged with driving under the influence, fourth offense within 10 years, two counts of

providing false identification to law enforcement, reckless driving and driving on a revoked

license. He was also served three outstanding warrants.

Scott was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.