Stafford man charged for leading high-speed chase that left him in hospital for 3 months

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has charged a suspect who led officers on a high-speed chase in October 2021. He was released to police custody after a three-month stay in the hospital.

Christopher Belcher, 21, of Stafford

(Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said 21-year-old Christopher Belcher of Stafford County led deputies on a high speed chase through the county on Oct. 24 2021, which ended in Belcher running a red light and crashing into a vehicle in the intersection.

Belcher, the driver in the second car and her passenger were all seriously injured in the accident.

Belcher was released from the hospital, and incarcerated without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Jan. 27th. He has been charged with DWI with reckless disregard and victim permanently impaired, maiming another while DUI, eluding and DWI.