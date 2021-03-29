Stafford man charged with DUI after leading deputies on short high-speed chase

Wendall Anderson, 55, of Stafford was charged with driving under the influence-third or subsequent offense within five years, driving on a revoked license-third or subsequent offense, driving on a revoked license while driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock system, eluding, drinking while driving and speeding.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford Sheriff’s Office said they have charged a man with driving under the influence after he led deputies on a short high-speed chase.

The office said at 7:28 p.m. on March 27, a deputy tried to stop a speeding vehicle near Jefferson Davis Highway and Hospital Center Boulevard. Thesuspect continued down the boulevard and then turned onto Courthouse Road.

Officials said after turning, the suspect’s vehicle slowed down, so the deputy thought the suspect was looking for a place to stop. The suspect drove into a commuter lot and then turned right onto Courthouse Road at the Stafford Fire Department.

When the suspect stopped at a red light at Red Oak Drive, the deputy approached his vehicle on foot and asked the suspect to pull over.

Instead, the suspect accelerated his vehicle and turned left onto Red Oak Road Drive, driving 52 mph in a 25 mph zone. However, another deputy arrived to provide backup to the first, and the two pursued the suspect another quarter mile down the road before he finally pulled over.

The suspect was identified as Wendall Anderson, 55, of Stafford. The Sheriff’s Office said Anderson had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. There was also a spilled drink found on the floorboard of his car.

After field sobriety tests were given, Anderson was arrested for driving under the influence. Deputies also obtained and executed a search warrant for his blood.

Anderson was charged with driving under the influence-third or subsequent offense within five years, driving on a revoked license-third or subsequent offense, driving on a revoked license while driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock system, eluding, drinking while driving and speeding.

The office said he is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.