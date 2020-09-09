Stafford man jumped from third-floor balcony to avoid arrest. It didn’t work

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County deputies arrested a man who attempted to evade authorities by jumping from a third-floor balcony.

Authorities say, Augustus Lee, 52, of Stafford, was wanted out of Henrico when deputies encountered him Tuesday just before 9 p.m. inside an apartment on Stonegate Place.

Deputies asked Lee to step outside of the apartment onto the balcony, to which Lee obliged. Authorities say, however, that when Lee was informed he had active warrants out for his arrest, Lee climbed onto the railing and threatened to jump.

Once Lee jumped from the ledge and was able to grab the second-floor railing as he fell toward the ground, deputies added. “He briefly held on to the second-floor railing before plummeting the remaining distance to the ground below.”

Deputies ran down the stairs to check on Lee but he managed to escape their custody once again.

Stafford County deputies say a K9 was eventually brought to the scene. Sometime later, Lee was found hiding in a nearby bush and was taken into custody.

Lee was checked by emergency crews and taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail. In addition to his Henrico warrants, deputies charged Lee with obstruction.

