Stafford man loses battle with door waiting for chicken sandwich war contender

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chicken sandwich or knuckle sandwich? A Stafford County man is accused of punching a glass door at a Popeyes restaurant while waiting for a chicken sandwich.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a customer waiting for a Popeyes sandwich became impatient and upset about the wait time. Employees at the Garrisonville Road restaurant tried to offer chicken tenders to the angry customer but he did not accept them.

The sheriff’s office says the customer then cursed at the staff and punched the glass door. The punch caused the significant damage to the door.

After getting a description of the suspect, a deputy pulled him over and gave him a summons for destruction of property. The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Yordim Escolero Moreira.