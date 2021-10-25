Stafford man struck down in crosswalk by drunk driver

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford man was killed Sunday afternoon as he crossed River Road, struck by a driver who, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, was intoxicated.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said Deputy S.C. Jett was hailed by a driver at the intersection of Kings Highway and River Road and alerted to a pedestrian lying unconscious in a ditch nearby.

Jett called for EMS to respond to the scene, and the pedestrian, Mohamed Hussein, 24, was transported to the a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The driver who hit him remained on the scene, and has been identified by police as Jason Payne, 42. Police say Hussein was crossing River Road using the designated crosswalk when he was struck by Payne, who was driving a Ford Truck.

According to police, there was a strong smell of alcohol on Payne’s breath, and deputies administered a field sobriety test at the scene.

Payne is being held without bond, and has been charged with DUI involuntary manslaughter, among other lesser charges.