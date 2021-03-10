Stafford Sheriff’s Office warning about phone scammers pretending to be deputies

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to watch out for phone scammers pretending to be law enforcement officers.

The office said they have several people report this scam to the office. The caller pretends to be a deputy and provides a fake badge number to appear legitimate. When the number the scammer used is called back, it will go to an automated message claiming to be the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number.

The Sherriff’s Office said the scammer will tell the victim they have missed jury duty and are wanted for “Failure to Attend Jury Duty” and“Contempt of Court.” Next, the fake deputy will say the victim can have these charges removed if they pay a fine, averaging about $1,800, in MoneyPak cards. The scammer will tell the person to send their card information.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said it wants to remind people that law enfocement agencies will never demant money over the phone, ask for money to remove warrants or avoid charges, and governement agencies will never ask you to make payments using giftcards.

The Sheriff’s Office said if you have any concerns about the validity of a call coming from a law enforcement agency, you can contact them at 540-658-4400.