STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford man was arrested in connection to an incident involving a handgun being fired multiple times at his neighbor Sunday morning.

At 8:40 a.m. on March 27, the Stafford County Emergency Communications Center received 9-1-1 calls for shots fired on Aster Lane off of Bells Hill Road.

A resident walked outside of his home to find 52-year-old Scott Jones. The resident asked if Jones was OK. Police said Jones responded with a “no” then flashed a handgun, unprovoked.

Jones then fired numerous times at the resident as he ran away, according to police.

Jones then followed the resident into their home and continued to fire the gun. Police said there is significant damage to the home from the bullets, but nobody was injured during the incident.

The resident yelled at Jones to get out and he left the home, walking across the street to another neighbor’s porch. Jones rang on that doorbell and tried to kick in the door. Neighbors saw Jones had a firearm in his hand so they also called police.

Police said there is no known animosity between Jones and his neighbors.

Police arrived within four minutes of dispatch and found Jones, who was still on the neighbor’s porch with the gun in his hand. He was ordered by police to drop the weapon and Jones complied.

As the deputies ordered Jones to surrender, he suddenly charged at the deputies before being tasered and sprayed.

Jones was taken into custody and checked for injuries before being cleared by the hospital. He was then charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.