Stafford woman arrested with more than 250 Xanax pills in Fauquier County

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County woman was arrested on drug distribution charges after an investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.

Officials said Mariana Hand, 47, of Stafford County, was arrested as part of an undercover operation along the 6400 block of Village Center Drive in Fauquier County. During the operation, law enforcement seized 250 Xanax and 54 Percocet pills.

Hand was arrested and charged with one count of felony possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs and one count of felony possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs. She was taken to Fauquier County Magistrates Office and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.