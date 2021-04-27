Stafford woman charged with arson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office have charged a 38-year-old Stafford woman for starting a fire in a townhome early Tuesday morning.

Deputies were already on the scene at the 00 block of Oak Drive for a disturbance call, but crews with Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a reported structure fire.

An investigation found a small fire had been intentionally set in a bedroom closet on the second floor of the residence. Damage from the flames did not go beyond the contents of the closet.

Daysi Salmeron, 38, was charged with burning a structure and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

