Starved dogs rescued from Stafford home, owners charged with animal cruelty

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pair of dogs named Dean and Gracie were rescued from a Stafford County townhome after a sheriff’s deputy discovered the dogs were extremely underweight and unwell.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to a residence in the England Run area to perform a welfare check for a dog. There the deputy found Gracie, a 6-year-old dog who was very thin and Dean, a 2-year-old pit bull said to be in “much worse shape.”

The pit bull could hardly walk and the deputy removed both dogs from the home.

The sheriff’s deputy took the dogs to the vet where it was found Dean’s organs were failing. The pit bull received care and then the deputy took him home as a foster pet. On Jan. 27, the dog’s condition began deteriorating again and he was brought to the vet again. On Jan. 28, the sheriff’s office said the dog had rapidly declined and they thought he may not survive.

However, as on Tuesday, Dean the dog is hanging on and receiving continuous care. The other dog rescued from the home, Gracie, is safe at the shelter and recovering.

Anyone who wants to help animal rescue efforts in the county can reach out to the Friends of Stafford County Animal Shelter or the Stafford County Animal Shelter.

The sheriff’s office said the dog’s owners, Ryan and Crystal Wood, have been charged with animal cruelty. They were arrested on Monday.