ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Lankford Highway on the Eastern Shore.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lankford County, Front Street and Mary N Smith Road at around 7:35 a.m. on Thursday April 28.

According to police, when troopers arrived they found a silver 2011 Ford Focus in the median. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Dajon Trikece Wise or Parksley, Va. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who was in the area and may have information regarding this incident is asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or contact them by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

