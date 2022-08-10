HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is conducting an investigation after an interstate shooting late Tuesday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to the shooting, which occurred on the Interstate 664 north on-ramp to Interstate 64 east around 9:15 p.m. in Hampton.

A male victim was driving north on I-664 when a car he did not recognize pulled up next to him and began shooting at his car, according to police. The man was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital.

Police said the victim was not able to describe the suspect or vehicle involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.