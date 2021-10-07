State Police need help tracking down convicted sex offender known to frequent Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted sex offender.

Fifty-three year old John Kenneth Adams is wanted out of Lynchburg on two counts of failing to re-register as a Tier 3 offender. His last known residence was in Lynchburg, but he has been known to frequent Richmond and was previously employed through a temporary staffing agency in Richmond.

Adams is a black male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Adams, contact State Police through the agency’s Sex Offender Registry.