State Police need help tracking down convicted sex offender known to frequent Richmond

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John Kenneth Adams booking photo: Virginia State Police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted sex offender.

Fifty-three year old John Kenneth Adams is wanted out of Lynchburg on two counts of failing to re-register as a Tier 3 offender. His last known residence was in Lynchburg, but he has been known to frequent Richmond and was previously employed through a temporary staffing agency in Richmond.

Adams is a black male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Adams, contact State Police through the agency’s Sex Offender Registry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events