RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections is asking for help locating a wanted fugitive whose last known address is in Richmond.

William Layton Shifflett, 41, is wanted for violating the terms and conditions of his supervised probation. His last known address is 211 East Leigh Street in the Jackson Ward neighborhood of Richmond.

Shifflett was convicted of numerous sex offenses in Campbell County and Amherst County between 2006 and 2012, including sodomy, possession of child pornography, use of a computer to contact a minor and failing to register as a sex offender.

Shifflett is described as a white male who weighs about 170 pounds stands about 5’9″ tall. He is bald, wears glasses and has hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Shifflett in public is asked not to approach or try to apprehend him, instead call the Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit at 1-877-896-5764 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.