RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting on Stegge Avenue early Wednesday morning.

According to police, they were called to Stegge Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival police found 56-year-old Lawrence Lewis of Richmond suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.