Stolen pumpkins used to damage mailboxes in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever is responsible for a series of crimes in which stolen pumpkins were used to damage multiple mailboxes.

Sometime between the hours of 12:30-7:25 a.m. on November 3, several mailboxes were reportedly damaged near the 19000 block of Genito Road and Dolittle Lane. The sheriff’s office said a pumpkin was used to damage at least one of the mailboxes.

Later that day, between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Nov. 4, several pumpkins, mums and straw bales were stolen from Pembleton Landing off Five Forks Road. Multiple solar ground lights on site were also damaged.

Not far down Five Forks Road, the sheriff’s office said pumpkins were used to damage several more mailboxes.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the Amelia County Sheriffs Office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.