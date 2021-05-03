Stolen vehicle recovered on I-64, suspect arrested

by: WRIC Web Team

(WRIC) — A 49-year-old woman has been charged with grand larceny and false identity to law enforcement after she allegedly stole a car. The theft was reported by the victim around 10 a.m. Monday.

Virginia State Police said troopers located the vehicle on I-64 west at the 184mm and initiated a traffic stop. The car was recovered with no damage and the driver was arrested.

Paula F. Vanderslice of Mechanicsville Va., was charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle and false identity to law enforcement.

