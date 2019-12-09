Breaking News
Store near VCU robbed, police searching for suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a man wanted for robbing a business near VCU Sunday morning.

The man reportedly walked into a business on the 1500 block of West Broad Street near the Siegel Center and told the clerk he has a gun. The man took several items before running away on his bike.

VCU Police said they will be increasing patrols in the area, while RPD looks for the suspect.

Authorities described the suspect as a black male, 6’0 in height, wearing a black hat, black jacket, grey hoodie, and grey jeans.

If you have any information, call RPD.

