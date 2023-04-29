RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection a double shooting outside George Wythe High School on Thursday.

David Gutierrez, who police said is also a student at the high school, was taken into custody without incident on Saturday. He’s been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

While the investigation is ongoing, police believe Gutierrez is the primary suspect.

“I cannot stress enough how important our relationships with local and federal law enforcement partners led to a quick arrest,” said Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards. “I want to thank the Chesterfield Police Department K9 Unit, Richmond Public Schools officials, Richmond Police School Resource Officers, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and our community stakeholders who assisted during this investigation.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also released a statement shortly after the arrest.

“I applaud the quick work of the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals in apprehending a suspect involved in the shooting at George Wythe High School. Their work to remove dangerous criminals from our streets and make our communities safer cannot be overstated. My prayers remain with the hospitalized students as they recover from this act of senseless gun violence,” Stoney said.