Student caught trying to bring gun into Hopewell High School

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell High School student is facing criminal charges for trying to bring a gun inside of the school building on Tuesday.

According to Hopewell City Public Schools Superintendent Melody Hackney, high school administrators were told that a student was trying to get something left outside one of the building doors. When they investigated, administrators discovered the student had left a gun and jacket outside of the school.

A School Resource Officer was able to retrieve the gun.

The student was found and the school has disciplined them. The student will face criminal charges but as on Monday evening, the school district said charges are pending.

“We stand committed and continue to layer strategies that support the safety of our students and staff,” the school district said.