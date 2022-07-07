SUFFOLK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Suffolk County Police Department has released their ‘Most Wanted’ list for the month of July. The list includes ten individuals wanted for crimes committed in the jurisdiction. The names, charges, last-known addresses and photos of these individuals are listed below:

1. Jonathan Jackson

Jonathan Jackson. Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Wanted for (felonies): Murder second degree; use or display firearm in commission of felony; discharge of a firearm in or around a school; shooting or throwing a missile at occupied vehicles; felonious assault; two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony; aggravated malicious wounding.

Last known address: 6305 Townsend Place, Suffolk, Va.

2. Alvin Sears

Alvin Sears. Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Wanted for (misdemeanors): Firearm violation subject to a protective order.

Wanted for (felonies): Violation of stalking protective order; shooting or throwing missiles at an occupied vehicle; aggravated malicious wounding; possessing or transporting firearms by a convicted felon; discharged a firearm in or around a school; used or displayed a firearm in commission of a felony.

Last known address: 2909 South Street, Apartment A, Franklin, Va.

3. Decorelle Demiel

Decorelle Daniel. Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Wanted for (felonies): Two counts of distribution of drugs to a minor; two counts of aggravated sexual battery; revocation of a suspended sentence.

Last known address: 100 Dover Court, Suffolk, Va.

4. Laterrance Parker

Laterrance Parker. Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Wanted for (misdemeanors): Affixing another’s signature to writing with malicious intent.

Wanted for (felonies): Uttering and publishing counterfeit bills; two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses; grand larceny; issuing bad checks.

Last known address: 709 Cocowalk Lane, Apartment 203, Virginia Beach, Va.

5. Antonio Owens

Antonio Owens. Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Wanted for (misdemeanors): Two counts of failing to stop at an intersection with a stop/yield sign; no driver’s license; failure to stop for police; resisting arrest.

Wanted for (felonies): Three counts of cruelty and injury to children.

Last known address: 2745 Greenwood Drive, Portsmouth, Va.

6. Willie Hathaway

Willie Hathaway. Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Wanted for (felonies): Four counts of revocation of a suspended sentence.

Last known address: 4009 Wyant Court, Chesapeake, Va.

7. Jonathan Sandefur

Jonathan Sandefur. Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Wanted for (misdemeanors): Revocation of a suspended sentence.

Wanted for (felonies): four counts of revocation of a suspended sentence.

Last known address: 31 Lake Ferguson Court, Hampton, Va.

8. Pierre Daniels

Pierre Daniels. Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Wanted for (felonies): Two counts of revocation of a suspended sentence.

Last known address: 1007 Garfield Street, Portsmouth, Va.

9. Dana Gautier

Dana Gautier. Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Wanted for (felonies): Four counts of revocation of a suspended sentence.

Last known address: 8037 Thompson Road, Apartment A, Norfolk, Va.

10. Tyyhon Parker

Tyyhon Parker. Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Wanted for (misdemeanors): Revocation of a suspended sentence.

Wanted for (felonies): Two counts of revocation of a suspended sentence.

Last known address: 306 Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Va.

If you see any of these individuals, or have information of their location, please contact the Suffolk Police Department at 757-923-2350, or the Suffolk Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3Tips app.