Sunday afternoon shooting in Chesterfield injures one man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Sunday.

Police said they responded to the 6300 block of Pewter Avenue at about 4:21 p.m. on April 4, for a report of a person shot. Once on scene officer said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CCPD said they are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.