Sunday afternoon shooting in Richmond leaves one person injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said one man was injured in a shooting on St. James Street Sunday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the 1000 block of St. James St. for a report of a person shot at 1:51 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they made contact with a man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was victim was transported to a local hosptial by EMS.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

