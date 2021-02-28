Overnight shooting in Henrico sends 3 people to the hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department said a Sunday morning shooting sent three people to the hospital.

At 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 28, the department tweeted out that officers were responding to the report of a shooting in the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road.

HPD said three adults were transported to the VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say this incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 804- 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.