Sunday night shooting in Henrico leaves one person hospitalized

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is searching for a shooter after an adult male was wounded and property was damaged in the 4600 block of Grand Ledge Court.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for critical injuries.

Police are looking for help finding more information about the events leading up to shots being fired. HPD says it’s possible the incident began in the 4600 block of Jennell Crescent Court.

Information may be reported to 501-5000, 780-1000 or www.p3tips.com.