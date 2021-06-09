Surveillance footage shows four people connected to a burglary in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives with the Chesterfield County Police Department are trying to locate three people who were captured on camera during a burglary.

According to police, four suspects were captured on surveillance footage committing a burglary on Walmsley Boulevard on June 7 around 3:45 p.m.

One of the suspects has been captured by the police but three are still on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or by using the P3 tips app.

  • A still image from surveillance footage of one of the suspects. (Photo by Chesterfield County Police Department)
