Surveillance video captures suspect wanted for Richmond motorcycle theft

Crime

Detectives in Richmond need the public’s help identifying a man who they believe stole a motorcycle that was parked in the city’s Manchester neighborhood last month.

Police said the victim called police to report that he parked his motorcycle in the 300 block of E. 7th Street at 4:30 p.m. When he returned home approximately 30 minutes later, the motorcycle was gone. Surveillance video shows the suspect walking off with the bike towards Maury Street.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672. Citizens can also call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

