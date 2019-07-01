Suspect accused of killing missing Powhatan man arrested in New York

Investigators from Powhatan and Louisa counties said Monday they have tracked down a man suspected of killing his 23-year-old roommate who was recently found dead in a ditch.

Terell Bailey was reported missing out of Powhatan County by his family on June 20, two days after he was last seen. His body was discovered in a ditch two days later on June 22.

The discovery was made at 4:12 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Green Springs Road in Louisa County.

Photo: Terell Bailey, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say Bailey’s roommate, Anthony Davenport, is a suspect in the case. With help from the U.S. Marshals, Davenport was located at a relative’s home in Poughkeepsie, New York and taken into custody.

Davenport was previously arrested in Powhatan County on charges of felony malicious wounding and robbery.

Authorities said information was not released to the public last week because investigators didn’t want Davenport to know they had found Bailey’s body or were looking for him.

They made the announcement Monday morning during a joint press conference. Authorities said that this is the first homicide in Louisa County in 2019.

Anthony Davenport is incarcerated in New York City awaiting extradition to Powhatan County.

