RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently searching for a male suspected of performing multiple armed robberies off of East Brookland Park Boulevard in the past two months.

The Richmond Police Department said officers were called to a business in the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 for the report of an armed robbery. Police said it was determined an armed black male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans showed a gun to an employee while demanding money. Police said the suspect took money from the register and ran from the scene.

Less than two months later, officers were called again to the same block, for an armed robbery on Jan. 8 around 8 p.m. Police said a male wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants showed a gun and robbed the business of money before running away. Police say the suspect is believed to be the same in both robberies.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information about the identity of this individual is asked to contact Property Crimes Detective Sergeant M. Stella at 804-646-4656 or Detective D. Marakovitz at 804-646-4636.