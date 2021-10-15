Charges filed in Jefferson Street double stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have charged the man they say is responsible for a double stabbing in Richmond’s Jackson Ward on Oct. 8.

Quincy Rawlings, 53, of Richmond, has been charged with malicious wounding and stabbing during the commission of a felony.

Rawlings allegedly attacked two women in a building on the 100 block of N Jefferson Street. One woman, Natalie Simmons-Price, 60, of Richmond, succumbed to her wounds the hospital, while the other woman fought life-threatening injuries.

Rawlings was taken into custody at the scene, and police say additional charges are pending.

