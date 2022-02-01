Suspect arrested for hitting 14-year-old skateboarder with his car and driving away

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver who hit a 14-year-old skateboarder with his car mid-January.

Lopez Funes Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the area of Route 1 near Foreston Woods Drive at 3:33 a.m. Jan. 15, where they found the teen in the road with serious injuries. The boy was transported to the hospital for treatment, and they said he has since been released to recover at home.

Investigators checked nearby parking lots and located a vehicle with damage consistent with evidence at the accident scene, and revealed 30-year-old William Lopez Funes to be the suspected driver of the vehicle that hit the teen.

Lopez Funes was arrested Monday, Jan. 31 for felony hit and run, obstruction of justice and no driver’s license. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.