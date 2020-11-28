Suspect arrested for two grocery store robberies in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested for robbing two grocery stores in Henrico’s west end this month. According to the Henrico Police Department, during each robbery the suspect would give the cashier a note and escape with money.
The first robbery took place on Nov. 21 in the 11000 block of West Broad Street around 8:30 a.m. The thief acted again at the Wegmans in the 12000 block of Wegmans Boulevard on Nov. 22 around 3:15 p.m.
No one was harmed during either robbery.
Police located the suspect in Richmond on Nov. 25. He then ran away from officers and was eventually taken into custody in the near Creighton Road and I-295 near the Hanover-Henrico county line later that same day.
The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Michael Bolling Bishop of Richmond. Police say he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for grand larceny, three warrants for robbery, his role in each of the Henrico robberies, a robbery in a nearby jurisdiction, reckless driving and felony eluding.
Bishop is being held at the Henrico County jail without bond.
