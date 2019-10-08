Suspect arrested hours after Henrico stabbing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 46-year-old man was arrested hours after allegedly stabbing someone Monday night in Henrico County.

Authorities responded to the 5000 block of Queens Thorpe Court at 9:54 p.m. for a report of a stabbing on Oct. 7, police said. A victim was found suffering from wounds that officers believe were caused by a knife.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital.

Michael L. Gayles, a 46-year-old from Henrico, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding following an investigation into the incident.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

