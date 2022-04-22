HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police officers have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred on the morning of March 28 at White Oak Mall.

Investigators arrested 23-year-old Dae’Shawn Tramaine Singleton, of Henrico, without incident.

Singleton is currently being held at Henrico County Jail without bond.

(Photo courtesy of Henrico Police)

A little before 11:50 a.m., Henrico Police responded to a report of a shooting near the 4500 block of Laburnum Ave, where two drivers had gotten into an argument and began shooting at one another.

No one was struck by gunfire but one person in the parking lot was hit by one of the suspect’s vehicles as they fled the scene.

The victim of the hit-and-run was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing, and updates will be made as new information becomes available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.