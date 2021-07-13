Suspect arrested in connection to West Main Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a July 11 homicide that killed 20-year-old Jeffrey Swiney.

The Richmond Police Department reported that with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, Taimon Robinson, 23, of Henrico was taken into custody without incident, and has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say additional charges against Robinson are pending.

Officers responded to a parking lot on West Main Street shared by a Virginia ABC store, a Family Dollar store, and District 5, a popular Fan District bar and restaurant around 1:30 a.m. on July 11. Swiney was located unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You may submit anonymous tips by using the P3 app.