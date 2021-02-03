Suspect arrested in connection with 2020 robbery of food delivery driver

Rhaquez Clayton is in custody after he was identified as a suspect in a Nov. 9, 2020 robbery that sent one man to the hospital. (Photo: Henrico County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a 2020 robbery that sent one man to the hospital.

According to a Wednesday release, Rhaquez Clayton of Henrico County is being held without bond at the Henrico County Jail. Officials say he was found and taken into custody Tuesday at his home in the 9300 block of Golden Way Court. He is charged with malicious wounding and robbery.

The arrest stems from an incident that happened on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, around 8:30 p.m.

Henrico County Police say a driver from Peking, a local Chinese restaurant, was delivering food along the 9300 block of Greenford Drive. When the man making the delivery arrived, a black male was reportedly standing next to the mailbox of the home where he was supposed to drop off the food. According to the original release, the delivery driver stopped nearby.

Even though police say the delivery driver never got out of the car, the suspect reportedly approached and reached through the passenger window of the car and began assaulting the driver.

A mailbox was damaged after a Peking delivery driver was attacked in Henrico on Nov. 9, 2020. (Photo: Alex Thorson)

Henrico Police say the suspect demanded cash, but only got away with a personal item.

Authorities say the victim accelerated away from the scene, but crashed into a mailbox and fence along Huron Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. His family says he was in the ICU.

The suspect was originally described as a black male, 30 to 35 years old, weighing between 200 and 230 lbs., with short hair and a dark complexion.