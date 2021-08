RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a breaking and entering case.

Teron Clarke was identified and taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 12 after breaking into a residence at 1624 Kingwood Street. Clarke was charged with breaking and entering, but officers say he could be facing additional charges related to a fire that was set at the home.

WORKING FIRE: At approximately 11:16 a.m., crews responded to 1624 Kingswood Street for the report of a house fire. Once on scene, they found smoke coming from the structure. No occupants were inside, but crews encountered hoarding conditions as they initiated a fire attack. pic.twitter.com/cayoqf8xyT — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) August 12, 2021

The investigation into the breaking and entering and the cause of the fire is ongoing.