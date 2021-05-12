Suspect arrested in Henrico shooting that left 18-year-old dead

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday on Beth Road.

Authorities announced Wednesday morning that they identified a suspect. Officers were able to locate and take Benjamin A. Newton, 18, of Henrico County into custody that same morning without incident.

Newton was charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting within an occupied dwelling. He had additional outstanding warrants that were served as well.

On Tuesday, May 11, officers arrived on the scene of a shooting near the 7600 block of Beth Road and found a woman dead. The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Brittney J. Peyton of Hanover County.

This was the second incident where police responded to shots fired into an apartment within 24-hours. Henrico officials said they do not believe the shootings are connected.

Newton is currently at Henrico County Jail where he is being held without bond.