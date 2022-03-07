COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving a suspect driving his Jeep through the front of a store to steal cigarettes.

On Feb. 18, around 2 a.m., an unknown suspect broke into the Discount Cigarettes location in the Dunlop Village Shopping Center in Colonial Heights.

The suspect was able to enter the closed store after backing his Jeep through the front of the business.

The suspect exited his vehicle, entered the store and stole numerous cartons of cigarettes. The suspect is described as a man dressed in dark clothing while driving a red, two-door Jeep.





Photos provided by Chesterfield Police Department

If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.