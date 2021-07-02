Spotsylvania man barricades himself inside of home, sets it on fire after shooting at law enforcement

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday a man exchanged gunfire with law enforcement in Spotsylvania County, eventually the altercation resulted in an eight hour long barricade incident. Instead of surrendering, officials say the man lit the home on fire and stayed inside. His remains were found today.

Deputies from the Spotsylvania County and Orange County Sheriff’s Office were serving warrants at a home on West Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania around 2 p.m. on Thursday when the suspect fired shots at them from inside the house.

A deputy shot back at the person inside of the house, causing them to barricade themselves indoors. The suspect shot at law enforcement again when they set up outside of the house.

No one was injured.

Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect for eight hours. During that time the suspect threatened that he has explosive devices inside of the house.

The Virginia State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Tactical Team was called into help with the arrest attempt.

Around 10 p.m., the suspect made their final statements to the officers and then set the house on fire, refusing to leave. According to the Sheriff’s Office, tactical team members couldn’t remove the suspect due to the threat of explosives and the severity of the fire.

On Friday around noon, officials recovered human remains from the burned home. The remains will be sent to Chief Medical Examiner for identification.

The deputy who fired at the suspect as been put on administrative leave,

The suspect initially had warrants through the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, Colonial Heights Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for offenses such as firearm violations, probation violations and larceny.