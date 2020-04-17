Suspect breaks-in, takes cash from business on Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Security footage shows a man jumping over the counter at a West Broad Street business and taking cash.

Richmond Police said the burglary happened on Sunday, April 12 around 2:30 p.m. The man reportedly forced the door of the business open and took money.

Before the burglary, security camera footage shows the suspect with a red bike. During the time of the robbery, the man was seen wearing a gray hoodie under a black jacket, stonewashed jeans with ripped knees and light stripes down the sides, and blue shoes with white soles.

If you have any information contact the Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.