NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a 24-year-old Newport News man who police said was killed after a reported “altercation” on July 8.

Michael Faison was found shot in the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard and later died at the hospital, police said.

Divine Jackson, a 28-year-old Newport News man, was arrested and charged with second-degree homicide and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to Faison’s death, according to police.

In a Facebook post, Newport News police said it was reported Faison was shot at least once after getting into an altercation with Jackson. The post said Jackson allegedly left the scene in his car after the shooting.

Jackson, who was identified as a suspect after an investigation into the homicide, surrendered to authorities after negotiations with the Newport News Police Department’s tactical unit. He could face additional charges linked to Faison’s killing, authorities said.

“I want to thank the citizens that stayed at the scene and provided critical information to our officers and detectives about this crime and to parole officers who initially responded and worked diligently with citizens, detectives, and our forensics team to make the quick apprehension of this suspect possible,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said in a statement.