1  of  3
Breaking News
Petersburg parents charged with child abuse after infant placed into medically-induced coma Fredericksburg man charged in fatal hit-and-run Apparent ‘false alarm’ draws heavy police presence to Brookland Middle School

Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in Henrico County shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
henrico police generic_1524589359955.jpg.jpg

File photo

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Mill Road just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting.

Police said the suspect has been charged with second-degree murder, and they are not seeking anyone else in connection to this crime.

Additional details about the shooting have not been released, though police said detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the homicide.

The suspect and victim’s names are being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events