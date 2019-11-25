Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in Henrico County shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Mill Road just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting.

Police said the suspect has been charged with second-degree murder, and they are not seeking anyone else in connection to this crime.

Additional details about the shooting have not been released, though police said detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the homicide.

The suspect and victim’s names are being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

